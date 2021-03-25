Pepsi introduces Peeps-flavored cola — but it won't be available in stores

After temporarily suspending production for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, Peeps are back with a bang.

Weeks after Just Born, the company that makes Peeps, announced the iconic marshmallow treats would available for Easter baskets, Pepsi announced it is teaming up with the brand for a new flavor of soda.

On Thursday, Pepsi announced the limited release of Pepsi x Peeps, a marshmallow-flavored cola that comes packaged in pastel-colored cans.

However, there’s a catch — Pepsi won’t be selling its new flavor. Instead, the brand will give away 3,000 three-packs of 7.5 oz. cans to entrants in the #HanginWithMyPEEPS contest. The company is also selecting 10 grand-prize winners who will take home an exclusive "collector's edition" package of the soda.

To enter, Pepsi is asking contestants to “show the world how they're enjoying their favorite springtime activities — in a safe, socially-distant manner” and post photos of those activities to Instagram and Twitter. Photos must tag @PEPSI and include the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes.

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of marketing, said in a press release.

The #HangingWithMyPEEPS contest opens Thursday and runs through midnight on March 31.