These Lightweight Joggers Are Perfect For The Gym, Running Errands Or Lounging

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nothing makes a shopper swoon quite like being able to buy something they love in a whole array of different patterns and colors. For fans of the Rrosseyz Women Lightweight Joggers on Amazon, the color options are varied, so you can have a different set of comfy joggers for relaxing at home, running errands, working out, puttering around the garden and more.

The word “jogger” is a bit of a misnomer, as these tapered pants aren’t meant to join your wardrobe strictly as fitness gear. (They do make great gym pants, though, as they include a zippered side pocket that’s perfect for stashing small items while you work out.)

The color and pattern options are fun and varied, with solid colors like gray, black, green and burgundy, and prints including camo, pink-and-black leopard print and palm trees.

The pants are available in sizes ranging from XS through XXL. Price varies depending on the color selected, though most colors/prints are available at a regular price of $27.99.

The product description calls the machine-washable fabric “buttery soft” and breathable, with a stretchy elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. There are two side pockets along with a small zippered pocket that also features reflective material.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 after almost 600 reviewers weighed in, customers appreciate how soft and comfortable the joggers are, along with their versatility of use. One reviewer who gave the pants 5 stars wrote that they wear them as pajamas and while hiking, running errands and walking the dog.

Another reviewer is so “obsessed” with the pants, they bought multiple pairs.

“I don’t write reviews often, but these pants are my new obsession,” they wrote in their 5-star review. “I love them so much I’ve bought them in every solid color, plus camo. They just fit perfectly — I have issues with the length of other joggers; not these. They hit just right where they look good at the ankle. Comfortable, not too heavy, perfection!”

Still another reviewer wrote that they used to work for “an activewear brand” and these Rrosseyz joggers are basically identical to the other brand’s popular pair — but sold at a much lower price point. The other joggers were $90 compared to these pants that are less than $30 even at regular price.

If you’re shopping for other highly rated joggers on Amazon, the Baleaf Women’s Joggers have an impressive review count of almost 7,500, and 72% of those are 5-star reviews. The $32 pants are reportedly lightweight and waterproof yet breathable, with two zippered pockets and reflective elements in case you wear the pants during an early morning (or late evening) outing.

The joggers seem to be ideal for folks who enjoy an active lifestyle. Several of the customer photos show the reviewers hiking or doing yoga, while one reviewer posted this photo of herself wearing the joggers in the cold Utah snow.

“Get these pants!!! I bought two different styles of this brand and I love them both,” Rachel S. wrote in the review. “Quality is great. Fit is great. Best part? They’re a great outer windbreaker layer and room for a base layer underneath. I wore them with a merino wool base layer/legging in Utah when it was single digits for long hikes and wasn’t cold. Dried so quick that even in snow, I was never wet. Highly recommend!!”

Whatever your jogger needs are, looks like Amazon will be able to hook you up!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.