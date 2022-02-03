Kids Can Have Hours Of Outdoor Fun With Little Tikes Trampolines

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kids have endless amounts of energy to burn, and parents are often looking for new activities for their children. One way for them to expend that energy while working on their gross motor skills and getting some exercise in is by jumping on a trampoline.

Although it may seem like a simple piece of recreational equipment, a trampoline can provide tons of fun and engagement for kids who love to move.

One of the most trusted makers of kids’ outdoor equipment and toys is Little Tikes. The brand’s trampolines are durable, well-constructed, safe and designed specifically for little ones to enjoy. Some of their trampolines have special features such as slides attached to one or two sides, which make it extra fun for kids to get on and off the trampoline.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that analyze, test and research products to help consumers like you make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Little Tikes trampolines.

This toy combines the fun of a playground with a trampoline. There are little stairs to get into the trampoline on one side and a slide on the other side to make getting in and out enjoyable. The trampoline is surrounded by a zippered mesh enclosure for safety and has foam covers on all exposed metal areas to protect little ones.

Fans of L.O.L. Surprise! toys will love this hexagonal trampoline, which features cute branded art on its surface. The frame is highly durable and made from blow-molded plastic. A pad protector covers the safety springs and there’s even a shoe holder attached to the trampoline to keep things neat.

When portability is a concern, this folding outdoor trampoline is the answer. It features a simple design so you can close the trampoline when it is not in use, saving precious yard space. The base of the trampoline has wheels so you can easily roll the folded trampoline into the shed or garage for storage.

Children that are into basketball can get extra air and practice their slam dunks with this trampoline, which features a built-in basketball net. The trampoline has mesh on all sides to keep little ones secure and is built with high-quality, durable materials. At 10 feet in diameter, this product is large and roomy and perfect for use outdoors.

Tips For Choosing The Right Little Tikes Trampoline For You

When choosing which Little Tikes trampoline is right for your kids, consider whether you want to use it indoors or outdoors and check its measurements. Keep in mind that if you decide to place it inside, you have to ensure the ceiling is several feet higher than the trampoline to avoid any injuries. You’ll also want to look at weight capacity and shape — hexagonal and round trampolines are best, as they direct kids to enter where it’s most safe for them.

Trampolines have been known to pose safety risks, so you’ll want to be careful when you shop. However, jumping on a trampoline can have benefits too. Some experts believe that jumping strengthens cardiovascular systems, enhances immune systems and increases energy levels. Plus, there’s no denying that bouncing on a trampoline is a lot of fun for kids.

Be sure to consider what you’ll do with the trampoline once your little ones are too big for it. Here’s a neat idea: trampolines can also be transformed into relaxing retreats for young kids and those young at heart.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.