Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles much of Southern California

Southern California felt a tremble just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon when an earthquake struck near Malibu.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 17:20:37-05

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Los Angeles Friday afternoon, shaking parts of Southern California from nearly Santa Barbara to Orange County.

The quake struck roughly six miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains, with initial tremors hitting just after 1:45 p.m. followed by a couple of small aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. An initial estimate listed its magnitude as 4.8

No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been reported, but the Los Angeles Fire Department asked residents to check on at-risk neighbors, particularly seniors living alone.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

