Man accused of posing as a mannequin until closing to burglarize mall

A man in Warsaw, Poland, is accused of burglarizing a mall after pretending to be a mannequin in a shop window so he could stay in the store after closing time.

Warsaw Police released a photo of the 22-year-old standing motionless in a store window while holding a shopping bag.

Police said mall staff and shoppers didn’t notice anything unusual at the time, claiming the man blended in with the other mannequins.

The man waited until the mall was clear for the night before walking through various stores and stealing jewelry, according to BBC News.

He was eventually stopped by mall security.

Police told BBC News they believe this wasn’t the man’s first time committing a crime like this. He is also accused of dining at a shopping center while he waited for it to close before going into a clothing store and changing his outfit. He then returned to the restaurant to eat another meal.

Police said there was a third incident at another location where the man allegedly waited until closing time before taking money from cash registers.

