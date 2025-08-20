Man taken into custody after standoff with police in Butte

BUTTE - After two intense hours, a standoff here in Uptown Butte came to a peaceful resolution as law enforcement was able to remove a man that was holed up in a residence at Clark and Park streets.

“You’re under arrest. Come out the front door with your hands empty and above your head. Do it now,” a member of the SWAT team said over the intercom of an armored vehicle.

John Emeigh reports from the scene:

Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Butte

A SWAT team made several attempts to persuade a 44-year-old man, who was suspected of being armed to leave the residence. Police reported he was suicidal and there were children inside with him.

The children were able to leave the home and neighboring residents were also evacuated as the standoff continued.

People living near the scene found the incident unnerving.

“Especially with what happened in Anaconda, you know, it’s kind of triggering with, you know, seeing people in full tactical gear so shortly after what happened in Anaconda,” said Hannah Lux, who lives within a block of the standoff.

The Anaconda incident involved a week-long manhunt for a person suspected in the shooting deaths of four people.

This standoff ended quickly after the SWAT team eventually entered the home and the suspect surrendered without anyone being harmed.

The standoff certainly shocked nearby residents on Park Street.

What do you think of waking up to this?

“I don’t … I just didn’t expect this on Park I guess. I’m just shocked, I don’t know what’s going on,” said Park Street resident Elise Kzaley.

You don’t get this kind of action on Park Street?

“No, the most is unruly drunk people walking past, but that’s about it,” replied Kzaley.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said the man taken into custody will undergo a mental evaluation and charges related to this standoff may be forthcoming.

