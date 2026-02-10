Closing: The Pit Stop in Black Eagle; Maria's in Great Falls

The Pit Stop Tavern in Black Eagle announced this week that it will closing. The building is also home to Black Eagle Brewery, which also will close.

The business, which is known for its pressure-fried chicken, posted on social media that they will close at the end of the business day on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The Pit Stop, located at 1600 25th Avenue NE, said, "After nearly 14 incredible years, it’s time for one final lap at the Pit Stop bar & restaurant and Black Eagle Brewery."

They did note that the casino will remain open indefinitely.

At this point, they have not announced what prompted the imminent closure. We will update you if we get more information.

Also this week, Maria's Mexican Restaurant at 1220 Ninth Street South in Great Falls announced that it is shutting down, with the last day of business on Saturday, February 14. The company said on Facebook: "It has been our pleasure serving the best Mexican food in Great Falls. We will miss our customers and the community. Thank you all for your years of support over Maria's 29 years in business."



WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: February 16

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain with thousands of locations across the country, serving sandwiches, salads, pastries, and more. It is in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.

MTN News Panera in Great Falls, Montana

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South (NE corner of the Holiday Village Mall parking lot)

WHEN: Opened on February 9

The restaurant serves dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm and and Fridays from 3pm to 11pm. It will be open for lunch and dinner Saturdays from 11am to 11pm, and Sundays from 11am to 10pm. You can get in touch with Texas Roadhouse on their Facebook page or by calling 406-401-3201.

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Now open

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They serve pasta, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

WHAT: Xóchitl

WHERE: 300 First Avenue South

WHEN: Now open

The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

WHAT: Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts

WHERE: 512 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

The new shop features handcrafted drinks, custom coffee flights, and mini-donuts.

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

The restaurant opened several months ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

