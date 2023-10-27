Search for Maine mass shooting suspect focused on river

The manhunt for Robert Card, the man wanted in connection to deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, continued Friday.

The search is centered on an area along the Androscoggin River near Lisbon, Maine. Mike Sauschuck, Maine public safety commissioner, said divers will go into the water near where a white Subaru belonging to Card was found.

"So I'm not saying that know the suspect is in the water and this is what we're doing," Sauschuck said. "What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity in that area."

As of Friday afternoon, police told Scripps News that they were "not surprised" that a body hadn't been located. They added it would take time for a body to begin floating or it could b trapped under something. Scripps News was also informed that the currents of the river have been slowed after some of the dams were closed to make the search easier.

On Thursday night, police executed a search warrant on a residence in Bowdoin, Maine, which is nearly 15 miles from Lewiston. State and federal authorities, including the Coast Guard, have been trying to track down Card, an Army reservist, since Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe he carried out attacks that killed 18 people and injured 13 others, at least three critically. An arrest warrant cites eight counts of murder. Police noted that was the number of victims who were identified at the time the warrant was issued. More charged are expected if Card is found alive. However, it's unclear whether that will happened. An official briefed on the investigation told Scripps News that an apparent suicide note was found, but details of that note have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, schools remain closed in Lewiston, Lisbon and surrounding communities. The area also remains in a shelter-in-place, meaning residents are encouraged to "stay off the streets." Most businesses in and around Lewiston are also closed.

Authorities as far north as Canada, which is a 2.5-hour drive from Lewiston, are on the lookout for Card. Canada's border patrol issued an alert to keep an eye out for Card.

Card is a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. A spokesperson for the Army said Card is assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, in Saco, Maine.

The Army said he enlisted in 2002 and has never been deployed to combat.

As more than 100 law enforcement officials searched for Card, they were warned about his military training. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee said the military did not train Card as a firearms instructor and he did not serve in that capacity, clarifying information from a police bulletin reviewed by law enforcement.

The bulletin also states that Card threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco. It added that Card was committed to a mental facility over the summer after he reported hearing voices.

