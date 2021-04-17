March jobless rate in Montana falls to 3.8%

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, marking the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.
Payroll employment saw growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the manufacturing, education, and health sectors each added 800 jobs.
Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March. The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012.
Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase.
The lowest jobless rate was seen at 2.1% in Daniels and McCone counties. Big Horn and Glacier counties had the highest unemployment rates at 9.0%.
|Unemployment Rate
|Employment
|Rank
|County
|Current Unemployment Rate
|Change over Year
|Current Employment
|Job Change from Last Year
|1
|Daniels
|2.1
|-1.3
|884
|9
|2
|McCone
|2.1
|-0.2
|950
|29
|3
|Liberty
|2.6
|-0.7
|978
|21
|4
|Petroleum
|2.6
|-1.8
|260
|-2
|5
|Garfield
|2.9
|-0.7
|728
|-5
|6
|Gallatin
|3
|0.1
|67552
|224
|7
|Carter
|3.1
|0
|632
|-16
|8
|Sweet Grass
|3.3
|-0.2
|1806
|57
|9
|Toole
|3.3
|-0.6
|2041
|43
|10
|Fallon
|3.4
|0.8
|1577
|-64
|11
|Judith Basin
|3.4
|-1.3
|939
|-37
|12
|Meagher
|3.4
|-0.2
|971
|6
|13
|Powder River
|3.4
|-0.3
|969
|34
|14
|Beaverhead
|3.5
|-0.4
|4850
|-35
|15
|Chouteau
|3.5
|-0.2
|2376
|-55
|16
|Powell
|3.6
|-1.9
|2789
|96
|17
|Hill
|3.7
|-0.5
|7190
|-102
|18
|Stillwater
|3.7
|-0.1
|5098
|-48
|19
|Dawson
|3.8
|0.3
|4403
|-39
|20
|Lewis and Clark
|3.8
|-0.1
|35029
|332
|21
|Pondera
|3.8
|-0.4
|2582
|11
|22
|Golden Valley
|3.9
|-1.2
|347
|-5
|23
|Madison
|3.9
|-0.3
|4985
|-59
|24
|Deer Lodge
|4.1
|-0.5
|4783
|-10
|25
|Jefferson
|4.1
|-0.6
|5556
|51
|26
|Yellowstone
|4.1
|0
|77299
|-2317
|27
|Treasure
|4.2
|1.6
|339
|0
|28
|Valley
|4.2
|-0.1
|3843
|-14
|29
|Wibaux
|4.2
|0.2
|431
|-6
|30
|Custer
|4.3
|0.1
|5940
|-49
|31
|Teton
|4.3
|-0.1
|2648
|-15
|32
|Cascade
|4.3
|0.1
|35264
|-1262
|33
|Carbon
|4.4
|-0.6
|5182
|-127
|34
|Sheridan
|4.4
|1
|1727
|-19
|35
|Missoula
|4.4
|-0.1
|59216
|-2676
|36
|Blaine
|4.6
|-0.6
|2182
|-27
|37
|Fergus
|4.6
|-0.5
|5574
|92
|38
|Rosebud
|4.6
|-0.8
|3459
|-99
|39
|Prairie
|4.8
|-0.5
|439
|6
|40
|Ravalli
|4.8
|-0.7
|19774
|254
|41
|Silver Bow
|4.9
|-0.3
|16154
|-98
|42
|Lake
|5
|-0.7
|12964
|34
|43
|Park
|5.1
|-0.3
|8080
|-202
|44
|Richland
|5.2
|1.5
|5425
|-213
|45
|Roosevelt
|5.3
|-0.3
|4174
|-39
|46
|Broadwater
|5.4
|-0.1
|2457
|-7
|47
|Musselshell
|5.4
|-0.1
|2195
|-24
|48
|Phillips
|5.5
|0.7
|1802
|-9
|49
|Flathead
|5.6
|-1.3
|45533
|210
|50
|Granite
|5.7
|-2.5
|1515
|-55
|51
|Sanders
|6.4
|-1.8
|4703
|25
|52
|Wheatland
|6.9
|1.2
|710
|-7
|53
|Mineral
|7.1
|-5.2
|1549
|13
|54
|Lincoln
|8.4
|-3.6
|7129
|-95
|55
|Big Horn
|9
|0.8
|4424
|-137
|56
|Glacier
|9
|-0.1
|4623
|-451
|1
|Flathead
|5.3
|-0.8
|12684
|20
|2
|Fort Peck
|6.8
|-0.3
|3755
|-32
|3
|Fort Belknap
|11
|-0.6
|718
|-9
|4
|Rocky Boy's
|11.8
|-1.1
|1040
|-18
|5
|Northern Cheyenne
|12.1
|-1.1
|1217
|-37
|6
|Blackfeet
|12.3
|-0.1
|3293
|-300
|7
|Crow
|13.3
|1
|2259
|-69