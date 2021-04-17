March jobless rate in Montana falls to 3.8%

HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, marking the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

Payroll employment saw growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the manufacturing, education, and health sectors each added 800 jobs.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March. The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012.

Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase.

The lowest jobless rate was seen at 2.1% in Daniels and McCone counties. Big Horn and Glacier counties had the highest unemployment rates at 9.0%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Daniels 2.1 -1.3 884 9 2 McCone 2.1 -0.2 950 29 3 Liberty 2.6 -0.7 978 21 4 Petroleum 2.6 -1.8 260 -2 5 Garfield 2.9 -0.7 728 -5 6 Gallatin 3 0.1 67552 224 7 Carter 3.1 0 632 -16 8 Sweet Grass 3.3 -0.2 1806 57 9 Toole 3.3 -0.6 2041 43 10 Fallon 3.4 0.8 1577 -64 11 Judith Basin 3.4 -1.3 939 -37 12 Meagher 3.4 -0.2 971 6 13 Powder River 3.4 -0.3 969 34 14 Beaverhead 3.5 -0.4 4850 -35 15 Chouteau 3.5 -0.2 2376 -55 16 Powell 3.6 -1.9 2789 96 17 Hill 3.7 -0.5 7190 -102 18 Stillwater 3.7 -0.1 5098 -48 19 Dawson 3.8 0.3 4403 -39 20 Lewis and Clark 3.8 -0.1 35029 332 21 Pondera 3.8 -0.4 2582 11 22 Golden Valley 3.9 -1.2 347 -5 23 Madison 3.9 -0.3 4985 -59 24 Deer Lodge 4.1 -0.5 4783 -10 25 Jefferson 4.1 -0.6 5556 51 26 Yellowstone 4.1 0 77299 -2317 27 Treasure 4.2 1.6 339 0 28 Valley 4.2 -0.1 3843 -14 29 Wibaux 4.2 0.2 431 -6 30 Custer 4.3 0.1 5940 -49 31 Teton 4.3 -0.1 2648 -15 32 Cascade 4.3 0.1 35264 -1262 33 Carbon 4.4 -0.6 5182 -127 34 Sheridan 4.4 1 1727 -19 35 Missoula 4.4 -0.1 59216 -2676 36 Blaine 4.6 -0.6 2182 -27 37 Fergus 4.6 -0.5 5574 92 38 Rosebud 4.6 -0.8 3459 -99 39 Prairie 4.8 -0.5 439 6 40 Ravalli 4.8 -0.7 19774 254 41 Silver Bow 4.9 -0.3 16154 -98 42 Lake 5 -0.7 12964 34 43 Park 5.1 -0.3 8080 -202 44 Richland 5.2 1.5 5425 -213 45 Roosevelt 5.3 -0.3 4174 -39 46 Broadwater 5.4 -0.1 2457 -7 47 Musselshell 5.4 -0.1 2195 -24 48 Phillips 5.5 0.7 1802 -9 49 Flathead 5.6 -1.3 45533 210 50 Granite 5.7 -2.5 1515 -55 51 Sanders 6.4 -1.8 4703 25 52 Wheatland 6.9 1.2 710 -7 53 Mineral 7.1 -5.2 1549 13 54 Lincoln 8.4 -3.6 7129 -95 55 Big Horn 9 0.8 4424 -137 56 Glacier 9 -0.1 4623 -451