March jobless rate in Montana falls to 3.8%

Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 16, 2021
HELENA — Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, marking the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

Payroll employment saw growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the manufacturing, education, and health sectors each added 800 jobs.

Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March. The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012.

Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase.

The lowest jobless rate was seen at 2.1% in Daniels and McCone counties. Big Horn and Glacier counties had the highest unemployment rates at 9.0%.

Unemployment RateEmployment
RankCountyCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Daniels2.1-1.38849
2McCone2.1-0.295029
3Liberty2.6-0.797821
4Petroleum2.6-1.8260-2
5Garfield2.9-0.7728-5
6Gallatin30.167552224
7Carter3.10632-16
8Sweet Grass3.3-0.2180657
9Toole3.3-0.6204143
10Fallon3.40.81577-64
11Judith Basin3.4-1.3939-37
12Meagher3.4-0.29716
13Powder River3.4-0.396934
14Beaverhead3.5-0.44850-35
15Chouteau3.5-0.22376-55
16Powell3.6-1.9278996
17Hill3.7-0.57190-102
18Stillwater3.7-0.15098-48
19Dawson3.80.34403-39
20Lewis and Clark3.8-0.135029332
21Pondera3.8-0.4258211
22Golden Valley3.9-1.2347-5
23Madison3.9-0.34985-59
24Deer Lodge4.1-0.54783-10
25Jefferson4.1-0.6555651
26Yellowstone4.1077299-2317
27Treasure4.21.63390
28Valley4.2-0.13843-14
29Wibaux4.20.2431-6
30Custer4.30.15940-49
31Teton4.3-0.12648-15
32Cascade4.30.135264-1262
33Carbon4.4-0.65182-127
34Sheridan4.411727-19
35Missoula4.4-0.159216-2676
36Blaine4.6-0.62182-27
37Fergus4.6-0.5557492
38Rosebud4.6-0.83459-99
39Prairie4.8-0.54396
40Ravalli4.8-0.719774254
41Silver Bow4.9-0.316154-98
42Lake5-0.71296434
43Park5.1-0.38080-202
44Richland5.21.55425-213
45Roosevelt5.3-0.34174-39
46Broadwater5.4-0.12457-7
47Musselshell5.4-0.12195-24
48Phillips5.50.71802-9
49Flathead5.6-1.345533210
50Granite5.7-2.51515-55
51Sanders6.4-1.8470325
52Wheatland6.91.2710-7
53Mineral7.1-5.2154913
54Lincoln8.4-3.67129-95
55Big Horn90.84424-137
56Glacier9-0.14623-451

Unemployment RateEmployment
RankAreaCurrent Unemployment RateChange over YearCurrent EmploymentJob Change from Last Year
1Flathead5.3-0.81268420
2Fort Peck6.8-0.33755-32
3Fort Belknap11-0.6718-9
4Rocky Boy's11.8-1.11040-18
5Northern Cheyenne12.1-1.11217-37
6Blackfeet12.3-0.13293-300
7Crow13.312259-69
