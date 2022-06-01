Workers Wanted: 911 Dispatch Center

Watch
911 Dispatch Center in Great Falls
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 10:07:43-04

GREAT FALLS — This is the 16th weekly feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are highlighting the Great Falls/Cascade County 911 Emergency Center. It is a collaborative effort between the City of Great Falls and Cascade County. The dispatchers of the 911 center dispatch emergency services for police, fire, medical, sheriff, rural fire, search and rescue, and quick response teams as needed. Click here for more information.

