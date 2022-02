MTN

Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 15, 2022

ADF International is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Laborers, Operators, Welders, Fitters, Welder Helpers, CNC Operators, Overhead Crane Operators, Painters

Pay Scale: $13.17-$19.76

Where to Apply: colette.brown@adfgroup.com, pamela.bimler@adfgroup.com, jobs@adfgroup.com

