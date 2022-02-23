Watch
MarketplaceWorkers Wanted

Actions

Workers Wanted: ADF International in Great Falls

items.[0].videoTitle
Workers Wanted: ADF International
ADF International in Great Falls
Colette Brown, ADF International
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 11:55:41-05

GREAT FALLS — This is the feature feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are highlighting ADF International.

ADF is a steel fabrication company that operates a 100,000 square foot facility at 1900 Great Bear Avenue.

They are currently hiring laborers, welders, fitters, CNC operators, overhead crane operators, painters, and more.

If you're interested in any of the positions, send an email to jobs@adfgroup.com

For other job opportunities in our community, check out the "Workers Wanted" section by clicking here.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader