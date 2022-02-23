Workers Wanted: ADF International in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — This is the feature feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are highlighting ADF International.

ADF is a steel fabrication company that operates a 100,000 square foot facility at 1900 Great Bear Avenue.

They are currently hiring laborers, welders, fitters, CNC operators, overhead crane operators, painters, and more.

If you're interested in any of the positions, send an email to jobs@adfgroup.com

