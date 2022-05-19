Workers Wanted: ADF International is hosting a hiring event

GREAT FALLS — We have an update to our recent "Workers Wanted" feature about ADF International, a steel fabrication company that operates a 100,000 square foot facility at 1900 Great Bear Avenue

The organization will host a hiring event on Friday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will include on-site interviews and feature virtual "skills assesment stations" for welding, grinding, and oxygen and acetylene torch work.

Registration for the event is not required. For more information, call 406-315-3781 (extension 3035), visit the website , or email jobs@adfgroup.com.

They are currently hiring laborers, welders, fitters, CNC operators, overhead crane operators, painters, and more.

