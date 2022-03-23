Workers Wanted: Big Sky Bus Lines

GREAT FALLS — This is the seventh feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are featuring Big Sky Bus Lines. Individuals interested in driving school bus part-time must have a good driving record. Possession of a commercial driving license is not required to apply. The company provides the training necessary to qualify for a CLASS B interstate license with passenger endorsement & pays for your D.O.T physical and pre-employment drug and alcohol testing.

If you want to apply or learn more, click here to visit their website .

