Workers Wanted: Black Bear Diner

GREAT FALLS — This is the sixth feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are featuring the Black Bear Diner.

The Black Bear Diner has several positions currently available, including like hosts, servers, and cooks. A fun and friendly environment is what anyone can expect when stepping through the Black Bear Diner doors - guests and staff alike.

“We got this 'bear' atmosphere here. It’s a family environment, and the great thing is we serve breakfast all day, so there’s a lot of things to choose from on the menu,” said assistant manager Philip Swafford.

Lead server Brenda Lewis enjoys coming to work every day for the positive work environment: “I just really enjoy coming to work. I enjoy it every day. I have great management, great team members, and we all work together. It’s just a great place and I love my guests.”

Brenda Lewis

Swafford explained, “There’s a lot of excitement and that’s why this is important, to add to the team. Because we want to make sure that every guest is taken care of and so finding the right people that find pleasure in that and making sure that our guests are taken care of is super important to us.”

Think you're a perfect fit for Black Bear Diner? You can apply online at www.snagajob.com or call and ask for any manager on duty to set up an interview. The restaurant is at 1420 Marketplace Drive in southwest Great Falls.

