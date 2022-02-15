Workers Wanted: Center for Mental Health

Center for Mental Health is hiring:
Type of Jobs: Patient Registration(14.10-16.51), Care Coordinator(16.73-19.32), Vocational Specialist & Housing Specialist(15.55-18.14), Peer Support Specialist(15.00-17.40), Group Home Workers(14.50-16.55), Therapists(26.42-30.53), Registered Nurses(27.50-34.50), positions also available in Helena...
Pay Scale: See ranges after positions listed
Where to Apply: Submit your resume on Indeed, Apply directly to positions at center4mh.org/about-us/employment/ , or come in and fill out an application at the front desk.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:51:12-05
