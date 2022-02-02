Workers Wanted: Chouteau County Sheriff's Office

Chouteau County Sheriff's Office is hiring:

Type of Jobs: 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator

Pay Scale: $15/hour

Where to Apply: The Chouteau County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for Public Safety Telecommunicator (911 Dispatcher), with on-the-job training. This position is located in rural Fort Benton, Montana. The starting wage is $15.00 per hour with shift differently pay and benefits. Application, and job description, is available at 1215 Washington Street, Fort Benton, MT or by calling Kimberly Burdick, 911 Director at 406-622-5461. Find more information about the Chouteau County Sheriff's Office at www.chouteaucosomt.com