Workers Wanted: City of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — This is the 10th feature in our " Workers Wanted " series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

This week, we are featuring the City of Great Falls and talked with recruiters Patty Rearden and Linda Malisani.

They talked about the need for summer workers, including aquatics assistant; concessions cashier; lifeguard; fitness instructor; and camp counselor.

Click here for a list of current job openings .



