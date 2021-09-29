Workers Wanted: Dascher Ranch

Dascher Ranch is Hiring
Type of Jobs: Full time ranch hand. Must have welding skills and light mechanical background. Ranching/farming background would be helpful but I am willing to train. No dogs.
Pay Scale: $1800.00 monthly cash, plus housing on the ranch with all utilities incl. wifi, 1/2 beef per yr, ranch vehicles for ranch work
Where to Apply: email me a resume complete with references and a phone number to contact you. dascher@midrivers.com
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 19:04:35-04
Dascher Ranch is Hiring
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.