Workers Wanted: Dascher Ranch

Dascher Ranch is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Full time ranch hand. Must have welding skills and light mechanical background. Ranching/farming background would be helpful but I am willing to train. No dogs.

Pay Scale: $1800.00 monthly cash, plus housing on the ranch with all utilities incl. wifi, 1/2 beef per yr, ranch vehicles for ranch work

Where to Apply: email me a resume complete with references and a phone number to contact you. dascher@midrivers.com