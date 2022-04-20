Workers Wanted: Great Falls Pre-Release Center

Great Falls Pre-Release Center is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Compliance Officer

Pay Scale: $15.23 per hour for the first 6 months. Then it goes to $16.17 per hour. Shift supervisors and Shift Managers earn more.

Where to Apply: Please contact Dan McLaughlin, HR Manager, at 406-455-9354 or email him at dan@gfprc.org. Our website is gfprc.org and you can also find us on indeed.com