Workers Wanted: Great Falls Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — This is the 13th weekly feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are highlighting the Great Falls Voyagers.
The Great Falls Voyagers kick off the 2022 season in a few weeks, and are preparing by hiring for all gameday jobs. Among the positions available:
- Stadium Attendants - Must be 18 years or older
- Ushers
- In-Game Cleaning Crew
- Concession Stand Workers
- Cashier
- Fry Cook
- Food Runner
- Kids Zone Attendant
- Suite/Picnic Attendant
- Box Office Attendant
- Merch Store
Pay starts at $9.20/hour; applicants must be at least 15 years old. If you're interested, click here.
