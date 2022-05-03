Workers Wanted: Great Falls Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — This is the 13th weekly feature in our " Workers Wanted " series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are highlighting the Great Falls Voyagers.

The Great Falls Voyagers kick off the 2022 season in a few weeks, and are preparing by hiring for all gameday jobs. Among the positions available:



Stadium Attendants - Must be 18 years or older

Ushers

In-Game Cleaning Crew

Concession Stand Workers

Cashier Fry Cook Food Runner

Kids Zone Attendant

Suite/Picnic Attendant

Box Office Attendant

Merch Store

Pay starts at $9.20/hour; applicants must be at least 15 years old. If you're interested, click here .



