Workers Wanted: HANDS INC

HANDS INC is hiring:
Type of Jobs: Childcare head teacher and assistants needed for before and afterschool program.
Pay Scale: $10.25/hr Assistant $12.99/hr head teacher
Where to Apply: Go to handschildcare.org website or walk in to Lewis and Clark Elementary Room 8 HANDS Office.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:36:31-05
HANDS INC is hiring:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.