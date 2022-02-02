Workers Wanted: Horizon Lodge, Inc.

Horizon Lodge, Inc. is hiring:
Type of Jobs: Horizon Lodge is a 55+ retirement facility in Conrad MT and we serve meals 7 days a week! We have immediate positions open for wait staff. Full and/ or part time and we are in need of a full time Kitchen Manager/cook. We are also looking for a full time housekeeper.
Pay Scale: DOE
Where to Apply: Call us at 406-271-3233 or stop in for an application at 701 South Wisconsin Street in Conrad.
