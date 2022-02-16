Workers Wanted: I-State Truck Center

GREAT FALLS — This is the second feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring. If you're looking for a job, check out our "Workers Wanted" section by clicking here .

Interest in trade careers have slowly started to decline over the years, despite the trades being major backbones to our society. This means that many trade businesses are in need of employees, and Great Falls is no different. I-State Truck Center right next to the airport is in need of mechanics and parts runners to add to their family of truck engineers.

“We are a full-service diesel repair shop, we work on everything from trailers to tractors to trucks,” said I-State branch manager Kevin Thomas. “As long as you have the aptitude, and you have the desire to want to try and get into this business then we will support you”

The company is offering entry-level positions in hopes to attract the attention of truck lovers with a desire to learn about mechanics, who may not know where to start.

“We have positions available anywhere from low-level to entry level. We train – we have full training service programs here to where if you want to get into the diesel business, we will support you and get you set up on your way” Thomas explained.

He also went on to describe the positive work environment surround the company day-to-day. “We’re like a big family. You know we spend a lot of time here. You know it’s a lighthearted environment here but we get the job done,”

The perfect candidate would be an individual with an aptitude for problem solving, someone who enjoys working on many types of machinery and a willingness to learn.

“We’re really supportive of whoever wants to come here and work. There’s a lot of opportunity here to grow, there’s a lot of places that you know, you can move to down the road. There’s about fourteen of us here, we want to grow, want to get another at least four to five technicians,” said Thomas.

For more information, or if you would like to apply, visit the website.



