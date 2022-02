MTN

JNL Brown Trucking is hiring:

Type of Jobs:

CDL CLass A Truck Driver with doubles endorsement wanted Immediately. Home daily.

Now hiring qualified gas/diesel mechanics. Pay D.O.E. We offer good pay, paid vacation, medical, dental and vision programs, Company provided uniforms. Please call Jon Acton, JNL Brown Trucking Managing Director at 406-868-0817 for an interview. Pay Scale: DOE, also have health benefits

Where to Apply: call 406-836-2056 or 406-868-0817



