Workers Wanted: JNL Brown Trucking Company

JNL Brown Trucking Company is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Tractor Trailer Driver Solo & Teams. Solo home daily. Teams home weekly. Uniforms provided. Medical, Dental, Vision, and Prescription available. Paid Orientation and Vacation. Minimum Experience Sage Truck Driving school 6 months experience, or 1 year verifiable. Must have or be able to get Doubles Endorsement. Pass Background check.

Pay Scale: Solo .50 cents per mile. Teams 62 cent split all dispatched miles.

Where to Apply: If interested please contact Jon Acton at jon.acton@jnlbrown.com or TEXT 406-868-0817 or come to 1025 11th Ave North, Great Falls, MT. M-F 0800-1600