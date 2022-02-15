Workers Wanted: Malmstrom Inns and Suites

Malmstrom Inns and Suites is hiring:
Type of Jobs: Custodial Worker, Guest Services Representative, Maintenance Technician
Pay Scale: Custodial Worker - $11.66/hr., Guest Services Representative - $12.50/hr., Maintenance Technician - $12.81/hr.
Where to Apply: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=59405&k=lodging&p=1
Posted at 2:46 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:46:20-05
