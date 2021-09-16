Workers Wanted: Montana Metal Fabrications Inc

Montana Metal Fabrications Inc is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Our company, Montana Metal Fabrications, Inc., is looking to add an employee or possibly two. Primarily we are millwrights and cover the state of MT with installation, repairs and service to fertilizer, grain, seed, and feed elevators. We also do custom fabrication when in the shop. Job is for a physically strong, mechanically inclined and self motivated individual who is a fast learner and hard worker. Welding and Fabrication /Millwright experience desired but not required for entry level. Must have good driving record over 21 to be on our auto insurance, must be able to travel with the crew spending nights away if needed, and must be able to pass pre-employment and random drug /alcohol testing. Competitive wages (DOE), vacation and sick time off, health insurance and retirement benefits. Call Wendy at 406-799-4763 for more information, email to mtmtlfab@gmail.com or go to www.mtmetfab.com for application.

Pay Scale: $15 DOE plus benefits

Where to Apply: Download application at www.mtmetfab.com, call 1-406-268-9614 and make appointment for interview, stop in at 414 14th ST SW Great Falls MT 59404