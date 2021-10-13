Workers Wanted: NeighborWorks Great Falls

NeighborWorks Great Falls is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Administrative - Front desk position. Position responsible for keeping a friendly atmosphere at front desk and on phone. Answer phone, provide program information, register customers for classes. Experience in Microsoft Office Suites a plus. Job is FT, working hours 8-5.

Pay Scale: 11.86 - $16.54 DOE

Where to Apply: Posted on our Website www.nwgf.org walk-in 509 1st Avenue South Indeed

Type of Jobs: Construction Crew. NWGF is looking for a FT construction crew member to assist group participants and volunteers in the Self-Help Program to build their own homes. Must be able to help perform all carpentry finish work. Working evenings and some weekends required.

Pay Scale: $19.28 to $26.87 DOE

Where to Apply: Website - www.nwgf.org phone - 761-5861 ask for Keith or Karen Walk in - 509 1st Avenue South Indeed