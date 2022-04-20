Watch
Workers Wanted: NeighborWorks Great Falls Updated 4/20/22

Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 20, 2022
NeighborWorks Great Falls is hiring:
Type of Jobs: Director of Real Estate Development
Pay Scale: Salary starts at $52,000.00 and will be commensurate with experience
Where to Apply: Please submit a resume and cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications for this position and your salary requirements to: jfigarelle@nwgf.org. Or check out our employment opportunities on our website at https://www.nwgf.org/careers.

Type of Jobs: Mortgage Loan Processor
Pay Scale: Salary starts at $35,000.00 and will be commensurate with experience.
Where to Apply: Please submit a resume and cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications for this position and your salary requirements to: jfigarelle@nwgf.org. Or check out our employment opportunities on our website at https://www.nwgf.org/careers.

Type of Jobs: Mortgage Loan Officer
Pay Scale: Salary starts at $38,000.00 and will be commensurate with experience.
Where to Apply: Please submit a resume and cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications for this position and your salary requirements to: jfigarelle@nwgf.org. Or check out our employment opportunities on our website at https://www.nwgf.org/careers.

