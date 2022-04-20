Watch
MarketplaceWorkers Wanted

Actions

Workers Wanted: NEMHS Faith Lutheran Home

DATP48495_KRTV_WorkersWanted_WereHiring_783x383 website2.jpg
MTN
DATP48495_KRTV_WorkersWanted_WereHiring_783x383 website2.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:12:31-04

NEMHS Faith Lutheran Home is hiring:
Type of Jobs: LPN positions
Pay Scale: $23.00 to $30.91 DOE
Where to Apply: www.nemhs.net 1000 6th Ave N Wolf Point, MT 59201 406-653-1400 Please specify Faith Home on application

Type of Jobs: RN positions
Pay Scale: $29.75 to $42.85
Where to Apply: www.nemhs.net 1000 6th Ave N Wolf Point, MT 59201 406-653-1400 Please specify Faith Home on application

Type of Jobs: Certified Nurses Aides
Pay Scale: $16.00 to $21.50
Where to Apply: www.nemhs.net 1000 6th Ave N Wolf Point, MT 59201 406-653-1400 Please specify Faith Home on application

Type of Jobs: Dietary Aide/Dishwasher/Prep Cook/Cook
Pay Scale: $13.00 to $20.16
Where to Apply: www.nemhs.net 1000 6th Ave N Wolf Point, MT 59201 406-653-1400 Please specify Faith Home on application

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119