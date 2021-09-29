Workers Wanted: Oswood Construction Company

Oswood Construction Company is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Carpenters Oswood Construction Company, a general contractor since 1994, headquartered in Great Falls, is seeking to hire experienced carpenters for all phases of construction on projects in Great Falls. Carpenter applicants MUST have at least 5 years' experience, pay attention to detail, be able to follow directions, be self-motivated, and take pride in their work. Duties include: all phases of carpentry work, using power tools, and lay out daily building tasks. Pay range from $20 to $27 an hour, depending on experience for carpenters with Oswood Construction. The carpenter positions are full time, four, ten-hour shifts, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM with the weekends off. This position is for a local Great Falls project, but Oswood Construction is also looking for carpenters that want to join our team long term. Oswood Construction offers matching 401k, retirement, and two weeks of PTO per year (after the first year). Oswood Construction Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Pay Scale: $20-$27 /hr DOE

Where to Apply: Email resumes to michelletorres@oswoodconstruction.com and/or sarathompson@oswoodconstruction.com