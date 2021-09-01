Workers Wanted: Pondera County Sheriff's Office

Pondera County Sheriff's Office is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Deputy Sheriff

Pay Scale: $21.62/hour

Where to Apply: The Pondera County Sheriff‚ Office is accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff, with preference given to P.O.S.T. certified applicants. The starting wage is $21.62 per hour. Application, job description, and benefit package are available at the Cut Bank Job Service at 501 E. Main St., Cut Bank, MT 59427 or the Clerk and Recorders office at 20 4th Ave. S.W., Conrad, MT 59425. We will accept applications until September 27 @ 5:00 p.m.

Type of Jobs: Dispatcher / Detention

Pay Scale: $17.61/hour

Where to Apply: Part time Dispatcher/Jailer for the Pondera County Sheriff‚ Office. Must be available to work day, swing, night shifts, and weekends. Must have reliable transportation. Starting wage for this position is $17.61 per hour to start, with a pay raise after 90 days and another pay raise 90 days after that. Application, job description, and benefit package available at the Cut Bank Job Service at 501 E. Main St., Cut Bank, MT 59427, or at the Clerk & Recorder‚ office in the Courthouse at 20 4th Ave. S.W., Conrad, MT 59425. Applications will close on September 27, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m.