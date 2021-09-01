Watch
MarketplaceWorkers Wanted

Actions

Workers Wanted: Pondera County Sheriff's Office

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
DATP48495_KRTV_WorkersWanted_WereHiring_783x383 website2.jpg
Posted at 1:50 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 15:54:50-04

Pondera County Sheriff's Office is Hiring
Type of Jobs: Deputy Sheriff
Pay Scale: $21.62/hour
Where to Apply: The Pondera County Sheriff‚ Office is accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff, with preference given to P.O.S.T. certified applicants. The starting wage is $21.62 per hour. Application, job description, and benefit package are available at the Cut Bank Job Service at 501 E. Main St., Cut Bank, MT 59427 or the Clerk and Recorders office at 20 4th Ave. S.W., Conrad, MT 59425. We will accept applications until September 27 @ 5:00 p.m.

Type of Jobs: Dispatcher / Detention
Pay Scale: $17.61/hour
Where to Apply: Part time Dispatcher/Jailer for the Pondera County Sheriff‚ Office. Must be available to work day, swing, night shifts, and weekends. Must have reliable transportation. Starting wage for this position is $17.61 per hour to start, with a pay raise after 90 days and another pay raise 90 days after that. Application, job description, and benefit package available at the Cut Bank Job Service at 501 E. Main St., Cut Bank, MT 59427, or at the Clerk & Recorder‚ office in the Courthouse at 20 4th Ave. S.W., Conrad, MT 59425. Applications will close on September 27, 2021 @ 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere