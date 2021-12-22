Workers Wanted: Pondera County Sheriff's Office (updated)

Pondera County Sheriff's Office is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Deputy Sheriff

Pay Scale: $22.56 an hour starting

Where to Apply: The Pondera County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for Deputy Sheriff, with preference given to P.O.S.T. certified applicants. The starting wage is $22.56 per hour. Application, job description, and benefit package are available at the Cut Bank Job Service at 501 E. Main St., Cut Bank, MT 59427 or the Clerk and Recorders office at 20 4th Ave. S.W., Conrad, MT 59425. We will accept applications until January 7, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. Find more information at https://www.ponderacountymontana.org/employment

