Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 20, 2022

Pondera County Sheriff's Office is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Dispatcher / Jailer

Pay Scale: $18.39 an hour start

Where to Apply: www.ponderacountymontana.org/employment

