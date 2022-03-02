Workers Wanted: Printing Center USA

GREAT FALLS — This is the fourth feature in our "Workers Wanted" series, highlighting businesses in and around Great Falls that are hiring. This week, we are highlighting Printing Center USA in downtown Great Falls.

“We make booklets, pamphlets, cards, calendars, brochures, anything. If you can think of printing it, we can figure out how to do it,” explained human resource manager Linda Malisani. “I think that we have the best people in town,”

A background in printmaking isn’t required, but a positive attitude and a desire to grow can take applicants a long way.

“We understand that people from Great Falls might not have experience in the printing industry, so they might not have been a pre-press technician before, but if they know graphic design and are comfortable with computers and technology, they would be a great candidate for us,”

With opportunities in both printmaking and customer service, there are positions to fit anyone. The company even offers to train in house.

“Once we hire you, we do a lot of training to prep you for that position,”

As an added bonus, the environment is nothing but friendly and encouraging.

“When you succeed, we all succeed. Everybody pitches in and helps one another and yeah, I come to work every day for the people”

If you're interested in applying, you can go to indeed.com, apply in person at 117 9th Street North, or visit the website .

For other job opportunities in our community, check out the "Workers Wanted" section on our website



