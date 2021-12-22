Workers Wanted: PROCRAFT BODY & PAINT SHOP

PROCRAFT BODY & PAINT SHOP is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Journeyman Auto Body Repair Technician Job description: ProCraft Body & Paint is looking for an auto body technician to restore structural dimensions and integrity to collision damaged vehicles. This position consists of using measuring and frame equipment to diagnose damage and return the frame or unibody parts to manufacturers specifications. Other duties include the use of hand and power tools to remove or repair damaged parts, weld as needed, and properly install new parts. Candidate will work with a variety of metals and plastics, as well as glass, electrical, and mechanical parts. Good work ethics, attitude, and attention to detail are a must. Damaged vehicles will be repaired correctly so they will perform as designed. If you have what it takes to work in a busy auto body shop, please inquire about our incentives! What we offer: Competitive Wages, Paid I-CAR training, Aflac, Dental for under 18, Health Care, 401k, Paid Vacation, Paid Holidays About Our Company: Procraft was established in 1985 by Lloyd Taylor and Wayne Petrini. In 1996 Steve Howard became part of the team as an auto body technician and then worked his way through the shop then purchased the company from Lloyd Taylor in 2008. We are a family owned and operated business. Customer satisfaction is what means the most to us. Along with the speed and quality of the repairs. Come be a part of our team!

Pay Scale: depends on experience

Where to Apply: Walk in, on our website, or on our facebook job ad. https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/216821730557539?source=job_ats

https://www.goprocraft.com/Contact/Jobs

We are located at 917 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59401.