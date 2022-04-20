Workers Wanted: Quality Life Concepts

Quality Life Concepts is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Direct care for people with developmental disabilities in residential and community settings. Awake night positions, split shift positions, Full Time, Part Time, Relief available. Direct Support Professionals are key to providing support and encouraging independence in the lives of people with disabilities. You not only assist clients with their daily physical needs, but you will also share in the rewards of helping each client grow, participate in new activities, and live each day as independently as possible.

Pay Scale: $12-$12.50 starting wage with awake night pay differential, sign on bonus, raise and benefits after 6 month probationary period

Where to Apply: Unlimited number of people can apply. nqlc-gtf.org or pick up an application at 215 Smelter Ave NE, GF 59404 or call 406-452-9531