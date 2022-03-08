Workers Wanted: Service Master All Purpose Cleaning

Service Master All Purpose Cleaning is hiring:

Type of Jobs: Night Time Vacuumer Company and Culture For more than 45 years, ServiceMaster All Purpose Cleaning has taken great pride in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Behind our commitment to excellence are five key attributes that define who we are and how we differ from other companies. We Are Experts and leaders in the cleaning industry. We Are Committed to our customers and are guided in all we do by their needs. We Are Complete and seek to provide exceptional service and engage in proactive behavior. We Are Driven to pursue the highest standards and continuously improve in all aspects of our business.We Are Steadfast and here for the long haul with consistent service that ensures ongoing customer satisfaction Paid Training ‚ Competitive Pay ‚ Flexible Schedules ‚ Career Path Opportunities ‚ Positive Atmosphere Job Description: General cleaning of residential/commercial buildings (evenings). Vacuuming, sweeping or mopping of carpet and hard floor surfaces using backpack, hip or upright vacuums. Collect and dispose of trash. Dusting of furniture and fixtures. Dusting and polishing of wood trim/surfaces. Follow procedures for the use of cleaning products and power equipment to prevent damage to floors and fixtures. Mixing and preparation of cleaning solutions, according to product specifications. Candidate will report to night supervisor. Potential for promotion to a Crew or Shift Lead. Bonus pay for working weekend shifts.Candidate will be eligible for Health and Dental Insurance upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for vacation and PTO upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for merit raise after probationary period and annually. Physical Demands and Qualifications: Constant (up to 100%) standing, walking, pushing, balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching, twisting, reaching over head, reaching forward. Must be able to lift and and/or carry 40lbs. Ability to read cleaning instructions Ability to differentiate between cleaning products and uses. Starting Pay: $12.00 hour FT candidate will be eligible for a $250.00 bonus after six months of continuous work and meeting work criteria. PT candidate will be eligible for prorated bonus after six months of continuous work and meeting work criteria. Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by associates assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed. The Company reserves the right to modify this description in the future, with or without notice to the employee. This Job Description does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, and employment with the Company remains at will. These responsibilities are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. Apply and become a part of ServiceMaster All Purpose Cleaning, one of the most respected professional cleaning companies in the Country. We pride ourselves on creating cleaner and healthier environments for our customer, their employees and customers.

Pay Scale: $13.00 Per hour

Where to Apply: 2400 River Drive North Great Falls, Mt. 406 761-0032, www.smbyapc.com

Type of Jobs: Night Time Trasher Company and Culture For more than 45 years, ServiceMaster All Purpose Cleaning has taken great pride in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Behind our commitment to excellence are five key attributes that define who we are and how we differ from other companies. We Are Experts and leaders in the cleaning industry.We Are Committed to our customers and are guided in all we do by their needs. We Are Complete and seek to provide exceptional service and engage in proactive behavior. We Are Driven to pursue the highest standards and continuously improve in all aspects of our business. We Are Steadfast and here for the long haul with consistent service that ensures ongoing customer satisfaction Paid Training ‚ Competitive Pay ‚ Flexible Schedules ‚ Career Path Opportunities ‚ Positive Atmosphere Job Description: General cleaning of residential/commercial buildings (evenings). Collect and dispose of trash. Dusting of furniture and fixtures. Dusting and polishing of wood trim/surfaces. Follow procedures for the use of cleaning products and power equipment to prevent damage to floors and fixtures. Mixing and preparation of cleaning solutions, according to product specifications. Candidate will report to night supervisor. Potential for promotion to a Crew or Shift Lead. Bonus pay for working weekend shifts. Candidate will be eligible for Health and Dental Insurance upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for vacation and PTO upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for merit raise after probationary period and annually. Physical Demands and Qualifications: Constant (up to 100%) standing, walking, pushing, balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching, twisting, reaching over head, reaching forward. Must be able to lift and and/or carry 40lbs. Ability to read cleaning instructions Ability to differentiate between cleaning products and uses Starting Pay: $13.00 hour FT candidate will be eligible for a $250.00 bonus after six months of continuous work and meeting work criteria. PT candidate will be eligible for prorated bonus after six months of continuous work and meeting work criteria. Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by associates assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed. The Company reserves the right to modify this description in the future, with or without notice to the employee. This Job Description does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, and employment with the Company remains at will. These responsibilities are subject to possible modification to reasonably accommodate individuals with disabilities. Apply and become a part of ServiceMaster All Purpose Cleaning, one of the most respected professional cleaning companies in the Country. We pride ourselves on creating cleaner and healthier environments for our customer, their employees and customers.

Pay Scale: $13.00 Per hour

Where to Apply: 2400 River Drive North Great Falls, Mt. 406 761-0032, www.smbyapc.com

Type of Jobs: Night Time Sanitizer Company and Culture For more than 45 years, ServiceMaster All Purpose Cleaning has taken great pride in exceeding the expectations of our customers. Behind our commitment to excellence are five key attributes that define who we are and how we differ from other companies. We Are Experts and leaders in the cleaning industry. We Are Committed to our customers and are guided in all we do by their needs. We Are Complete and seek to provide exceptional service and engage in proactive behavior. We Are Driven to pursue the highest standards and continuously improve in all aspects of our business.We Are Steadfast and here for the long haul with consistent service that ensures ongoing customer satisfaction Paid Training ‚ Competitive Pay ‚ Flexible Schedules ‚ Career Path Opportunities ‚ Positive Atmosphere Job Description General cleaning of commercial buildings (night accounts) Sanitization of restrooms, kitchens, break rooms, etc. Collect and dispose of trash Dusting of furniture and fixtures Dusting and polishing of wood trim/surfaces Follow procedures for the use of cleaning products and power equipment to prevent damage to floors and fixtures Mixing and preparation of cleaning solutions, according to product specifications Candidate will report to night supervisor Bonus pay for working weekend shifts. Potential for promotion to a Crew or Shift Lead. Candidate will be eligible for Health and Dental Insurance upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for vacation and PTO upon completion of probationary period. Candidate will be eligible for merit raise after probationary period and annually. Physical Demands and Qualifications

Pay Scale: $13.00 Per hour

Where to Apply: 2400 River Drive North Great Falls, Mt. 406 761-0032, www.smbyapc.com

