Workers Wanted: Straight Flush Drain Solutions, LLC

Straight Flush Drain Solutions, LLC is Hiring

Type of Jobs: Drain Cleaning Technician $500 SIGNING BONUS AND $500 VACCINE BONUS!!! (paid out after 90 days) Wage rate is base pay....a lucrative incentive program is also available that averages adding $5+/hr to the employee's base pay. OT is also typically available. Technicians with Straight Flush Drain Solutions are the primary face to face contact with our customer base. The most important thing that a technician must understand is: YOU CAN ONLY MAKE A FIRST IMPRESSION ONCE. With that, technicians are expected to be clean, friendly, respectful, communicative, understanding and empathetic towards our customers. They are responsible for troubleshooting customer issues and communication the best approach for solving their problem. Lastly, timely service is very important to the success of our technicians and Straight Flush Drain Solutions...be on time, work quickly and effectively, complete the work in a manner that prevents call backs, and communicate if you are unable to meet any of these expectations. On call is required. We are willing to train the right candidate. This position has potential to evolve into a plumbing apprenticeship. Experience is not required but the right attitude is. Must be able to lift 150 pounds on a regular basis. Position involves twisting and lifting on a regular basis. Experience not necessary; drivers license and clean driving record required. Commercial drivers license is a plus. Tasks assigned to a technician may include, but are not limited to: Commercial and Residential- plumbing repairs, fixture drain cleans, branchline drain cleans, mainline drain cleans, unclogging toilets and urinals, degreasing lines, jetting a variety of sewer lines, sewer rehab, sewer inspections, septic pumping, grease interceptor pumping, grease dewatering, etc. In addition to the normal day to day tasks listed above, a technician may be asked to perform the following at the request of a supervisor: Run errands, pick up parts, place orders, clean out vehicles, clean Straight Flush shops and grounds, vehicle maintenance, make phone calls, scheduling, and any other duties as assigned.

Pay Scale: $15.00-$18.00/hr + sales incentives

Where to Apply:Indeed.com or email resume to straightflushdrainsolutions@gmail.com