Workers Wanted: The Ivy at Great Falls

The Ivy at Great Falls is hiring:
Type of Jobs: The Ivy at Great Falls is seeking Licensed Nurses, CNA's, Non-Certified Aides, Housekeeping, Kitchen Staff, Activity Assistant and Licensed Social Worker.
Pay Scale: We have a competitive new wage scale for all Nursing Staff, to include RN's, LPN's, CNA's, PCA's, and NA's.
Where to Apply: Please visit us on our website at TheIvyatGreatFalls.com and select the Employment drop down, then current openings.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 18:57:31-04
The Ivy at Great Falls is hiring:
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.