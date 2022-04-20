Watch
Workers Wanted: The Ivy at Great Falls

Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 20, 2022
The Ivy at Great Falls is hiring:
Type of Jobs: The Ivy at Great Falls is seeking Licensed Nurses, CNA's, Non-Certified Aides, Housekeeping, Kitchen Staff, Activity Assistant and Licensed Social Worker.
Pay Scale: We have a competitive new wage scale for all Nursing Staff, to include RN's, LPN's, CNA's, PCA's, and NA's.
Where to Apply: Please visit us on our website at TheIvyatGreatFalls.com and select the Employment drop down, then current openings.

