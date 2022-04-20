Workers Wanted: The Wild Hare

GREAT FALLS — This is the 11th feature in our " Workers Wanted " series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

The Wild Hare is the newest addition to downtown Great Falls. The venue features a sports bar, casino, tequila tasting room, liquor store, and restaurant. The downstairs area - called The Night Owl - will be a Prohibition-style speakeasy lounge with higher-end drinks and karaoke rooms.

They’ve been busy since opening their doors on April 8th. Owner Matt Robb said he opened the bar/restaurant to create a new, welcoming environment and is proud of what his team has accomplished these last two weeks.

He said the bar has been well received since they opened: “You know, it was such a great response. People came in from all over town, outside of town. It was just bananas. It was awesome to see the response. When my business partner and I bought this place, we had a vision. It’s cool to see it now.”

Matt Robb

Despite a successful first few weeks of business, he’s looking for additional staff to ease their workload. He has four immediate positions open.

“We’ve got a really great crew right now. We do need to add a few more pieces to the puzzle, obviously, with the tequila bar opening here in the next month, and the kitchen needs some help as well. I could use some immediate positions. I’m looking for barbacks right now, I'm looking for kitchen help desperately.”

For more info you can visit the Wild Hare at 518 Central Avenue, or click here to visit the website.



