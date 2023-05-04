McDonald’s adds Frozen Hawaiian Punch to the menu

McDonald’s is gearing up for warmer weather with two new menu additions to help cool you down this summer.

It doesn’t look like the fast-food chain has made any formal announcement about the new additions, but it has added a McCafé Oreo Frappé and Frozen Hawaiian Punch to the online menu.

The Oreo Frappé is technically not new, appearing on menus first in 2015, according to a tweet from Oreo. But it appears it was around for a very limited time and hasn’t been seen since then. Some sources are saying that the new version has been upgraded with a whole Oreo cookie served on top and a small blue spoon for scooping.

McDonald’s calls the drink a “refreshing sweet treat” with mocha flavor, a little bit of coffee and Oreo cookie pieces. The drink is blended with ice and “hand topped with whipped cream and a few more Oreo cookie pieces for good measure,” according to the description.

The Frozen Hawaiian Punch drink is new and resembles a slushy, which is not something McDonald’s has previously had on its menu.

McDonald’s describes the drink on its website as “bursting with over eight bold, tropical fruit flavors.” You can order it in small, medium or large, with large having just 110 calories.

It’s unclear if both items will be at McDonald’s locations nationwide or only in select cities, so you’ll want to make sure your local McDonald’s is selected if ordering online.

McDonald's

Along with the new drinks, the fast-food chain is also bringing back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Plus, it added a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry last month. McDonald’s description of the new ice cream treat says it features “strawberry flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.”

That is all blended with vanilla soft-serve ice cream for an on-the-go way to enjoy a classic summer cake.

McDonald's

McDonald’s also recently announced that you can now purchase a side of Big Mac sauce with your order.

The sauce will be free if your order Chicken McNuggets, but if you want to use it as a fry dip or smother it on a sandwich, there will be a small charge of about 10 cents.

You can only get the sauce via McDonald’s app, so you’ll need to add it to your cart when ordering.

Which new McDonald’s menu item are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.