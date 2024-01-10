Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, dies at 78

Former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, has died at the age of 78.

Trump shared the news in a post on X Tuesday night.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she said.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," she continued.

While a cause of death was not revealed, the news comes after former President Donald Trump announced at his New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago that his wife was absent because she had been tending to her sick mom, People magazine reported.

"She's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," he had said that night.

He continued by saying, "She's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be OK. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. She knows probably about 95% of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible."

Melania Trump had a close relationship with her mother and father, Viktor Knavs, who have been living at Mar-a-Lago in recent years where the Trumps reside, according to People.

Donald Trump reacted to his mother-in-law's passing on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!! Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky," the former president wrote. "She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!"

Amalija Knavs was born in Slovenia in 1945. She married her husband Viktor Knavs in 1970.

