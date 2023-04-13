Watch Now
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Lodge Grass teen

Montana Department of Justice
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:12:59-04

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Laryssa Old Elk, a 17-year-old female.

Laryssa was last seen walking away from a residence in Lodge Grass at around noon on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black and white checkered pants. She was carrying a large plastic bag.

Laryssa is 5 feet tall, weights 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Laryssa has recently experienced significant trauma and indicated she might harm herself, and there is concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on Laryssa, you're asked to call BIA Crow Agency at 406-638-2631 or call 911.

