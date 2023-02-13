Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Montana girl

(Update 6:55 a.m. Monday) The Montana Department of Justice issued this update:

Update for the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 6-year-old Kimberly Chiefstick. Law Enforcement has reason to believe that Kimberly may now be with her non-custodial parent, Anabel Friedrich, in the Lolo area.

Anabel is a white 22-year-old female with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 170 lbs. She is known to drive a 2016 grey Jeep Patriot with Montana temporary license plate AAMI2828.

If you have any information on Kimberly or Anabel, please contact Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241 or dial 911.



(First Report) A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 6-year-old Kimberly Chiefstick, a Native American female child, 3 foot 5 inches, 45 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kimberly was last seen wearing a pink Calvin Kline shirt and purple and white leggings, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

At approximately 5 p.m., Kimberly was abducted by her non-custodial grandmother Dimathy Robertson. They are believed to be in an older, grey Toyota Forerunner, unknown license plate, and possibly en route to Helena.

There is concern for Kimberly's welfare as she does not have her required medication.

If you have any information, please call the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Agency at 406 563-5241.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV

