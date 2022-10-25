Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana newspapers sold to Minnesota company

For more coverage of Montana and the Billings area, visit our website: www.ktvq.com
newspaper.jpg
Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 13:30:41-04

A Montana newspaper company made up of 13 newspapershas been sold to a company in Minnesota.

The Adams Publishing Group based in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, will purchase Yellowstone Newspapers, which began with the Miles City Star in 1957, the two companies announced jointly Monday.

The deal also includes:

  • The Laurel Outlook
  • The Big Horn County News
  • The Carbon County News
  • The Livingston Enterprise
  • The Glendive Ranger-Review
  • The Lewistown News-Argus
  • The Dillon Tribune
  • The Big Timber Pioneer
  • The Stillwater County News
  • The Terry Tribune
  • The (Forsyth) Independent Press
  • The Judith Basin Press.

Adams already owns newspapers in Bozeman and Belgrade.

According to the Adams website, the two companies reached an agreement last Friday and the sale is expected to be finalized on November 1.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App