Montana Veterans Memorial Association hosts annual ceremony

GREAT FALLS — Military veterans gathered at the University of Providence in Great Falls Monday for the 20th annual Veterans Day ceremony, where retired Brigadier General Bryan Fox delivered a keynote speech honoring Montana's military heritage.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video:

Veterans Day observed in Great Falls (2025)

“I'm excited today to talk about the first Montanan veteran that was killed during World War I, which happens to be a relative of mine by the name of Royal Alvin Caufield. He was born and raised here in Great Falls and, was killed in July of 1918, in France.” said Fox.

For retired Marines and Army veteran R. Kenneth Hissom, the ceremony provided an opportunity to connect with fellow service members.

"I'm very humbled. I've talked to quite a few here today, and I'm humbled. And I'm very proud to be standing in the same building with them," Hissom said.

Hissom encouraged Great Falls residents to visit the Veterans Memorial on River Road to better understand the community's military connections.

"If you get a chance, go down to the Veterans Memorial there on River Road. Walk through there. Take a look, and I'll bet anyone in Great Falls will find at least two, two people that they know on those walls and pay your respects," Hissom said.

Fox emphasized that freedom comes at a cost and veterans play a crucial role in protecting it.

"Freedom isn't free, and not all veterans necessarily come home to a parade. Some come back and just come back to their regular jobs. But regardless they all had an impact on the freedom that we take for granted every day," Fox said.

VFW Post 1087 on 10th Avenue South is named after Royal Alvin Caufield, honoring the Great Falls native's sacrifice.



