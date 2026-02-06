Remains of missing Browning man identified

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, February 5, 2026, that human remains found in September 2024 have now been positively identified as Gabriel Calfbossribs of Browning.

Calfbossribs was last seen on August 3, 2024.

Glacier County Sheriff Tom Seifert says at this time, the cause and manner of Calfbossribs’ death remain undetermined.

The investigation into the identity of the remains was led by Deputy Jolee Bullshoe, who worked closely with the Montana State Crime Lab and the University of North Texas to obtain a DNA match.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation included Blackfeet Law Enforcement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a news release, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the family and friends of Gabriel Calfbossribs, as well as to all those affected by his death, and added: "The Sheriff’s Office is grateful to be able to provide answers and a measure of closure to his loved ones."



(SEPTEMBER 23, 2024) Forty-two year old Gabriel Calfbossribs was last seen at an abandoned house in Browning, Montana. He has been missing since the beginning of August, and his family just wants answers. An "attempt to locate" was issued several days after he was last seen.

Search continues for Gabriel Calfbossribs

“We want to find him; we’re determined to find him,” said Gabriel’s sister Kellie Fitzgerald.

Along with Gabriel’s sister and his uncle, are numerous other family members including his nieces and nephews, all desperate to bring him home.

“He’s usually in contact with me. When he gets a phone, he'll call me if he leaves town. It's usually pretty easy to find him, but right now, we we're having no luck,” Fitzgerald explained.

Family said they have been getting conflicting information about his last known whereabouts and are hearing rumors that aren’t adding up. They are seeking any information that could help them figure it all out.

Gabriel Calfbossribs

“They’re scared, you know, to speak up. They're giving us stories and stuff, but they're not telling us the whole story,” said Gabriel’s uncle, Daniel Calf Boss Ribs, talking about some people around town who know Gabriel. “That’s what’s making it hard for us; we're just going off of leads."

“Right now, there's just rumors. We keep hearing terrible rumors that something bad happened to him, so we are chasing every lead, every information we get, we pass it on to the police,” said Fitzgerald.

Gabriel is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Report any potential sightings of him or suspicious activity to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

“Gabriel, call us. Come home. We all love you; we all care about you. We’re worried,” Fitzgerald expressed.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for anyone who assists family and law enforcement with locating Gabriel.

(AUGUST 13, 2024) Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has issued an “attempt to locate” alert for Gabriel Calfbossribs of Browning.

According to BLES, Gabriel was last seen on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Family Photo 'Attempt to locate' alert for Gabriel Calfbossribs

According to the "Find Gabriel Calfbossribs" Facebook page, it is very unusual for him to be out of contact for this long.

Gabriel is 42 years old, 6’1” tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000, Kelly Fitzgerald at 406-845-3933, or Danny Calfbossribs at 406-845-2857.

