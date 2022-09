SEATTLE — Week 3 of the NFL is here.

This Sunday two of the best NFL products to come out of the Treasure State will meet on the gridiron for the very first time — Seattle's Will Dissly (Bozeman) and Atlanta's Troy Andersen (Dillon).

MTN's Ashley Washburn sat down with Dissly this week to preview Sunday's game, while also discussing a variety of topics ranging from his relationship with Geno Smith and golfing with Andersen in the spring.